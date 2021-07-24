Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $103,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

