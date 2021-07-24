Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

