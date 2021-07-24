Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 0.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.84 ($0.12). Approximately 956,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,909,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.89 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.25.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

