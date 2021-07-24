Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $53.82 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $53,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

