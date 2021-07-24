Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $58.45 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $58,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $501,539,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $226.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.04. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.