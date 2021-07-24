Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $52,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.