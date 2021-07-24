Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 14,389 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Moderna worth $61,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 381.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Moderna by 189.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 279.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,484. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

