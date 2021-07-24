Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,748 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $76,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

