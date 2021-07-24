Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,369 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $68,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.