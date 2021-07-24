Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report $53.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $64.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $387.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 9.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 215.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 532,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

