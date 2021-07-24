Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

