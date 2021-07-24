Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $706.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.30 million and the lowest is $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $10,680,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $391,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

