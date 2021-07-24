Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report sales of $19.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

KYMR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. 246,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,292. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -18.46.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,877. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

