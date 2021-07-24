Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $617.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.75 million to $626.00 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

ROKU traded up $53.00 on Friday, reaching $473.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.