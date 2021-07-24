Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

