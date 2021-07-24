Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post $12.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.43 million to $12.60 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,519. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

