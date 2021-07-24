Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 61,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,975. The firm has a market cap of $747.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

