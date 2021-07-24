Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DVDCF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

