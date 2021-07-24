Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERRPF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

