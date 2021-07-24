Analysts Set Expectations for Neogen Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.