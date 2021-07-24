Analysts Set Expectations for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.57) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

