Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$33.47

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,610. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.95. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

