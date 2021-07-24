Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,525,392 shares worth $54,250,592. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.