Analysts Set Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT at $64.17

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

MTRAF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Metro stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

