Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.18. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

