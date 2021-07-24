Analyzing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tesla and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 11 11 0 2.06 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $523.48, indicating a potential downside of 18.64%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Tesla.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 3.18% 6.13% 2.42% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesla and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 19.65 $690.00 million $0.64 1,005.28 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

Tesla beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products through its subsidiaries to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

