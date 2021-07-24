Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.60 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $25.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.15. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

