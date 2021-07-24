Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 116,974 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

NYSE APO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after buying an additional 992,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

