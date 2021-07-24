Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises about 6.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. B. Riley increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.