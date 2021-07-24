AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.79. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

