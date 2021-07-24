AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 138,416 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 138,416 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

