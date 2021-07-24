AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

