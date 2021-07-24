AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,503,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $14,715,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

COR stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

