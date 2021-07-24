AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $250.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.