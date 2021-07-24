AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,970 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 291.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

