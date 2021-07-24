AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 199.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

