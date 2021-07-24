AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 99,344 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.