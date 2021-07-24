Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,911 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.45. 765,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,914. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

