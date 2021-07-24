Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 368 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $634,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 116,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

