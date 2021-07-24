Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $5.23 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

