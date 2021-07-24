Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,000. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 5.8% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,477.14. 51,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,352.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $853.02 and a twelve month high of $1,482.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

