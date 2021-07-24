Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. AGCO makes up about 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in AGCO by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 88,063 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 545,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

