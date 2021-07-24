Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $18.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 1,897,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,219. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.