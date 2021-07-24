AREX Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 173,750 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 173,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,369,000. Post accounts for approximately 10.8% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE POST traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 110,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,015. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.16. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

