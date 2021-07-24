argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.07.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $316.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.10. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

