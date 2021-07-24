Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $33,920.12

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $33,920.12 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,319,337 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

