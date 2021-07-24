Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 70,829 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.93 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

