Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

