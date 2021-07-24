Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Hawkins worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

