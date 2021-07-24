Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.49 Million in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

